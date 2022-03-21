Elections 2022 LIVE: Uttarakhand CM to be decided today, BJP to stake claim to form Goa govt

Live

The newly elected BJP MLAs of Uttarakhand and Goa will meet today to choose their leaders who will be the new chief ministers after the party retained power for a second consecutive term. While incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami and Pramod Sawant are the clear favourites, they face some opposition which has led to the delay in government formation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi to fine-tune the ongoing exercise for government formation in the four states where the BJP posted resounding victories. Ten days after the BJP retained power and several rounds of consultations later, the veil of suspense lifted in Manipur when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the election of Biren Singh as the leader of the legislature party.

08:06 (IST) 21 Mar 2022 Pramod Sawant or Vishwajit Rane? Decision on Goa CM to be taken today Caretaker CM Pramod Sawant and former Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are the frontrunners for the chief ministerial post. While some party leaders indicated that Sawant was likely to get another term as chief minister, a section of party functionaries pointed out Rane played a significant role in the BJP improving its electoral tally in a state where fractured verdicts have often led to spells of political uncertainty.