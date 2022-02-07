Elections 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address virtual rallies in UP, Uttarakhand

Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing virtual rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. He will be addressing a ‘Jan Chaupal’ in UP’s Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha at 11.30 AM and Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and Haridwar later in the day. Meanwhile, Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address public meetings in Katra (Shahjahanpur) and Sikandrabad (Bulandshahr) Assembly constituencies today (Monday).

With just four days to go for the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party and its allies, urging people to keep “fake socialists” away from power. Modi talked up the BJP government’s record in development and welfare initiatives and accused the previous administrations of creating fear among the people, making false promises to farmers and delaying payments to growers of sugarcane.