Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: AAP to announce CM face for Goa, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law may join BJP today

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji today. On Tuesday, Kejriwal declared Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as the party’s CM face for Punjab Assembly polls, which will be held on February 20.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav will join the BJP on Wednesday after meeting party chief J P Nadda. Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav on Tuesday night tweeted in Hindi: “Aparna Yadav, the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Pratik will join BJP tomorrow in the presence of Yogi Adityanath at 10 am.”

