Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Nadda to decide on remaining candidates in three states, BJP to drop 80 MLAs in UP

The BJP’s Central Election Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Tuesday to finalise the list of remaining candidates for UP.

With less than three weeks to go for the Assembly polls in five states to start, the BJP has asked party chief J P Nadda to decide on names of remaining candidates for three states – Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand, according to party sources quoted by news agency ANI. The Indian Express, quoting sources, reported that in a high-level meeting on Monday, the BJP finalised the remaining candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with around 80 sitting MLAs likely to be dropped and seats changed for nearly a dozen in total.

The party’s core committee met at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance. The Central Election Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Tuesday to finalise the list.

