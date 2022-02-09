Elections 2022 LIVE: UP first phase polling tomorrow, BJP eyes repeating 2017 performance

Live

The BJP has assured free electricity for irrigation, a job for every household and free travel for women over 60 in its Uttar Pradesh election manifesto, which also promised a minimum 10-year sentence in cases of what it describes as “love jihad”. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party promised an ‘Urban Employment Guarantee Act’ on the lines of MNREGA and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, besides a slew of benefits to farmers in its manifesto.

As many as 58 seats in western Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the first phase on February 10, with the BJP facing an uphill task of repeating its performance of the last assembly election of winning 53 seats. Western Uttar Pradesh which has seen widespread protests over the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws will be very crucial for the BJP for achieving the target of winning more than 300 seats out of total 403 again, political analysts say.

Live Updates 8:04 (IST) 9 Feb 2022 BSP candidate booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1491220606918209536