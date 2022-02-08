Elections 2022 Live Updates: BJP releases manifesto for UP, Yogi hits out at SP

Live

The BJP is set to release today its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in which it may offer job to one person in every household.

The BJP is set to release today its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in which it may offer job to one person in every household, apart from scooty for girls and tablets and smartphone schemes for students. The manifesto is also expected to focus on farmers and could mention a comprehensive policy on managing and monitoring cattle that cause damage to crops and employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a joint press conference today at 11:30 AM at the SP office in Lucknow. Banerjee has said she is lending ‘unconditional support’ to the SP in the UP elections.