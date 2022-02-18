Elections 2022 Live Updates: Political parties to give it all on last day of campaigning for Punjab, UP Phase-3 today

Live

Elections 2022 Live Updates: Today is the last day of campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Phase 3 and single-phase polls in Punjab.

Elections 2022 Live Updates: With opposition parties cornering Congress in Punjab over CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘UP-Bihar’ remark and the CM later clarifying that he was targetting Arvind Kejriwal, the political campaign in the state has reached its peak. On the other hand, the high-octane campaign in Uttar Pradesh for phase-3 will also conclude this evening. Making his first appearance at an election rally, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav yesterday sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav, promising that his party will fulfil the aspirations of the people. The polling for the third phase will be held on February 20 in Karhal where the BJP has pitted Union minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a rally in the SP stronghold of Karhal, from where its president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took potshots at the party yesterday for bringing veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav for campaigning. Accusing Akhilesh Yadav of indulging in dynastic politics, he said the previous SP government in Uttar Pradesh had 45 members from his family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior BJP leaders, Priyanka Gandhi, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhbir Badal and other leaders will give their last shots at wooing the voters in their respective states.

10:43 (IST) 18 Feb 2022
Unfortunate people don't take 'insider-outsider' issue properly, says Manish Tewari
The insider-outsider issue is not limited to Punjab alone. It is unfortunate that when people go to work in some other state, the natives sometimes do not take this thing properly… He (Punjab CM) has given an explanation, now it is not necessary to react: Manish Tewari on Channi's 'UP-Bihar' remark

10:31 (IST) 18 Feb 2022
BJP govt continuously moving forward on path of duty, says CM Yogi
To realize the dream of 'Apne Ghar' of the poor, the double engine government is continuously moving forward on the path of duty. In Govind Nagar assembly constituency of Kanpur city ₹ 2,174 poor have a dream of 'own house' at a cost of Rs 111.01 crore. BJP is with every single person, says Yogi Adityanath. https://twitter.com/myogiadityanath/status/1494536426490589185