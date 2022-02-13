Elections 2022 Live Updates: UP second phase, Goa, Uttarakhand polls tomorrow; Akhilesh calls BJP ‘anti-feminist’

Live

Polling is scheduled to be held on all the 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand and 40 constituencies in Goa, besides 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

Polling is scheduled to be held on all the 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand and 40 constituencies in Goa, besides 55 seats in Uttar Pradesh, on Monday while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. While UP polls are being held in seven phases, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote in single phases.

Meanwhile, citing significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Election Commission on Saturday further relaxed pandemic-induced restrictions on the assembly poll campaign in five states, allowing padayatras with a limited number of people and increasing the number of hours campaigning can take place in a day. According to the poll panel, election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm, following all Covid-appropriate behaviour and protocols of state disaster management authorities.

Live Updates 9:56 (IST) 13 Feb 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi calls Arvind Kejriwal a ‘liar’, likens him with British Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. He tried levelling several allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor against me, he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails. The British came to loot India; likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals and the British: Charanjit Singh Channi on illegal sand mining cases 9:53 (IST) 13 Feb 2022 UP Elections: Security arrangements underway in Bareilly https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1492711074692403202