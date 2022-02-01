Elections 2022 Live Updates: BJP to ramp up campaign in western UP, Jayant Chaudhary in Mathura today

Live

With just 10 days left for the first phase voting in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has ramped up its campaign in the politically crucial state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in Meerut and Ghaziabad as the party tends to counter the traction gained by the SP-RLD alliance in western UP. On the other hand, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will be addressing people in Mathura today.

On Monday, the Election Commission extended the ban on physical rallies in the five poll-bound states till February 11. EC has, however, relaxed some curbs on a number of people that can attend physical public meetings, indoor meetings and door-to-door campaigning.

