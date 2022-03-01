Elections 2022 LIVE: Rajnath, Nadda to address rallies in UP today; PM to stay put in Varanasi for three days

Live

While Singh will address two public meetings in Sant Kabir Nagar and one rally in Ballia, Nadda is headed to Kushinagar to address two public meetings.

With the sixth and seventh phases of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held on March 3 and March 7 respectively, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh and party chief JP Nadda will address rallies in the poll-bound state today. While Singh will address two public meetings in Sant Kabir Nagar and one rally in Ballia, Nadda is headed to Kushinagar to address two public meetings.

Meanwhile, the first phase of Manipur polls concluded on Monday with a high voter turnout of 78.03 per cent even as several incidents of violence were reported at several polling booths. The voting for the remaining 22 seats in the 60-member House will take place in the second phase on March 5 while the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Live Updates