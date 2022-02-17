Elections 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Punjab’s Abohar, Channi calls Bhagwant Mann ‘drunkard’

Live

Punjab elections are seen as a direct-contest between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, with pre-poll surveys predicting a hung house in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Abohar in poll-bound Punjab today. Strict security curbs have been put into place in the adjoining districts of Fazilka and Muktsar in wake of the security breach incident near Ferozpur on January 5. On Wednesday, PM Modi called the AAP a photocopy of the Congress, alleging that both parties are pretending to fight against each other in the Punjab Assembly elections. Listing similarities between the two parties, he claimed both of them opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya and they speak the “language of Pakistan” when Indian soldiers show their valour.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM and Congress’s chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections, Charanjit Channi hit out at Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, calling him a drunkard and questioning his ability to lead the state after taking ‘three years to pass 12th standard’.