Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Chaduni and Rajewal form alliance for Punjab polls, Trivendra Rawat to not contest elections

The political outfits formed by farmer union leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Sanyukt Sangharsh Party) and Balbir Singh Rajewal (Sanyukt Samaj Morcha) have announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. Chaduni said his party will contest on 10 seats. The polling in Punjab, which was earlier scheduled on February 14, will now be held on February 20 in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Meanwhile, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who stepped down from his post last year, on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat announced his decision to his party’s cadres at a “farewell lunch” before writing to the BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda.
The BJP on Wednesday released the name of one more candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding Mukta Raja from Aligarh. With this, the BJP has so far announced 110 candidates for the state assembly polls, where the party is contesting elections in an alliance with the Apna Dal and the Nishad Party. The party on Wednesday announced that Mukta Raja will be its candidate from Aligarh assembly.