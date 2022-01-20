Assembly Elections 2022 Live Updates: Chaduni and Rajewal form alliance for Punjab polls, Trivendra Rawat to not contest elections

Live

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have turned into prestige battles for the BJP where the party faces anti-incumbency.

The political outfits formed by farmer union leaders Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Sanyukt Sangharsh Party) and Balbir Singh Rajewal (Sanyukt Samaj Morcha) have announced a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. Chaduni said his party will contest on 10 seats. The polling in Punjab, which was earlier scheduled on February 14, will now be held on February 20 in view of the Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Meanwhile, Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who stepped down from his post last year, on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat announced his decision to his party’s cadres at a “farewell lunch” before writing to the BJP national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

