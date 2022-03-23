Elections 2022 LIVE: Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM for second term; Modi, Shah to attend gala event

Live

Having decided to retain Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister, the BJP has now moved on to the next job at hand, cabinet formation in Uttarakhand.

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term today at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony.

As the party leaders are busy picking up MLAs for ministerial berths, the media continues to speculate about the look of Dhami's new cabinet, which is likely to be a combination of old and new faces. At least three new inductions in Dhami's new cabinet are a certainty. As Harak Singh Rawat and Yashpal Arya, who were members of the last cabinet, joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls and former minister Swami Yatishwaranand lost his seat, the party needs to pick up three new faces to fill the slots that were occupied by them.

