Elections 2022 LIVE: BJP to take call on UP deputy CM today, Yogi’s swearing-in tomorrow

Live

Yogi Adityanath held a late-night meeting with party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday to discuss the contours of the state cabinet.

The BJP is expected to take a call on deputy chief minister in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of the swearing-in of Yogi Adityanath as the CM for a second straight term. Adityanath held a late-night meeting with party chief JP Nadda on Wednesday to discuss the contours of the state cabinet. He will take CM oath tomorrow at a grand event in Lucknow will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders from the top brass, along with chief ministers from 21 states.

Several names have come up during discussions, including former chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the assembly elections, Dinesh Sharma, Baby Rani Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Swatantar Dev Singh and AK Sharma, they said. However, the sources suggested that the BJP may continue with Maurya as deputy chief minister. Many in the party believe that the BJP will renominate Shrikant Sharma as minister while newly-elected MLA and former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh may also be given a chance.

Live Updates