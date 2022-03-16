Elections 2022 LIVE: Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM at gala event, Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief

Live

Bhagwant Mann is set to take oath as Punjab chief minister at a gala event in Khatkar Kalan in presence of Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders.

Bhagwant Mann Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Bhagwant Mann will be sworn-in as Punjab Chief Minister today as elaborate arrangements have been made for his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan — ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. The Punjab cabinet can have 18 ministers including the chief minister. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other senior party leaders will take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

Officials said full-proof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials, including Inspector General and Senior Superintendent Police rank officers, have been deputed for the event. Around 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event, said the officials. The venue is spread over 50 acres of land with another 50 acres earmarked for parking of vehicles, said the officials.

Live Updates

10:15 (IST) 16 Mar 2022 Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief after Congress suffers with poll debacle in Punjab. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1503952818449043456 08:46 (IST) 16 Mar 2022 'A new dawn': Bhagwant Mann ahead of taking oath as Punjab CM "The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today. Today the whole Punjab will take oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true. I am leaving for his native village Khatkar Kalan to follow the thinking of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji": Bhagwant Mann ahead of oath-taking https://twitter.com/BhagwantMann/status/1503926299789647873