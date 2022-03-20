Elections 2022 LIVE: AAP now eyes Chhattisgarh, Yogi to take oath as UP CM on March 25

Buoyed by the landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is now eyeing Chhattisgarh — one of the two states ruled by the Congress — where elections are scheduled for next year. Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to expand his party’s footprints and emerge as a national alternative to the Congress are clear as the party has already announced to contest Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which will be held later this year.
Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on March 25. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers. Also, a late-evening meeting was held between BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur’s acting chief minister N Biren Singh, and National General Secretary (Org) of BJP B L Santhosh at Shah’s residence on Saturday.
In a further setback to the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal days after its defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, its state unit president Masood Ahmed resigned from the party on Saturday accusing leaders of the SP-RLD alliance of selling tickets and behaving in a dictatorial manner. In a letter to Chaudhary, Ahmed levelled serious allegations against him and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
“Akhilesh-ji gave tickets to whomever he wanted while collecting money, due to which the alliance was forced to contest elections without booth presidents,” he wrote. He also accused the chiefs of the RLD and the SP of acting like dictators and cited the case of Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP to join the SP just before the polls.