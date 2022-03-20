Elections 2022 LIVE: AAP now eyes Chhattisgarh, Yogi to take oath as UP CM on March 25

Live

Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to expand his party’s footprints and emerge as a national alternative to the Congress are clear as the party has already announced to contest Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which will be held later this year.

Buoyed by the landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party is now eyeing Chhattisgarh — one of the two states ruled by the Congress — where elections are scheduled for next year. Arvind Kejriwal’s plan to expand his party’s footprints and emerge as a national alternative to the Congress are clear as the party has already announced to contest Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, which will be held later this year.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath is set to take oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on March 25. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers. Also, a late-evening meeting was held between BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur’s acting chief minister N Biren Singh, and National General Secretary (Org) of BJP B L Santhosh at Shah’s residence on Saturday.

Live Updates