Elections 2022: Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to discuss G-23 proposal with Gandhis today

After Wednesday’s meeting, leaders of G-23 said the only way forward for the grand old party is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

After a meeting of the G-23 members at his residence following the Congress’ poll debacle in five states, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is expected to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath in New Delhi today. News agency ANI quoted sources saying that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend the meeting. After Wednesday’s meeting, leaders of G-23 said the only way forward for the grand old party is to adopt a model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels.

The G-23 saw some more leaders joining the dinner meeting at Azad’s residence, which was convened to work out the grouping’s future strategy and discuss the Congress’s debacle in the just-concluded Assembly polls in five states. The meeting lasted for over four hours and all the leaders spoke about the strategy to be adopted.

