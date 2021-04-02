  • MORE MARKET STATS

Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi to campaign in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Updated: Apr 02, 2021 8:34 AM

PM Narendra Modi will first address a public rally at Madurai's Amma Thidal Ground in Tamil Nadu.

Election 2021 PM Narendra Modi RallyThe Tamil Nadu BJP said on its official Twitter handle that PM Modi was clad in the traditional 'veshti' (dhoti), shirt and 'angavastram' during his visit.

Elections 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Tamil Nadu and Kerala today in support of NDA candidates. After campaigning in Assam and West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi reached Tamil Nadu late last evening.

PM Modi will first address a public rally at Madurai’s Amma Thidal Ground (11.30 am) and then he will move to Kerala where he will address a public meeting at RG Indoor Stadium in Pathanamthitta. He will then return to Tamil Nadu to address a public meeting at Vivekananda College Ground in Kanyakumari (4.15 pm). He will then return to Kerala’s Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to address a public meeting at 6.15 pm.

Yesterday, PM Modi visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple and offered prayers there.

It also shared pictures of Modi who was received by temple priests and was accorded ‘poorna kumbha’ honour. The PM travelled to the temple by road. The BJP shared a video of PM’s cavalcade showing people queueing on both side of the road to greet the PM and chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are slated on April 6 and the BJP is facing the polls in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.

BJP is also contesting the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar, who died of COVID-19, last year.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is the party candidate for the by-poll.

