Elections 2021 LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram amid high-voltage campaign in West Bengal

Election Live Update: Political parties have intensified their campaign in poll-bound states like West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Election Live: Several key political leaders will be filing their nominations today from their respective constituencies across the poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.
Election Live Updates: Filing of nominations for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly elections has commenced today. The last date of filing of nominations is March 19. Yesterday, political parties in Tamil Nadu finalised their seat-sharing deal after several rounds of negotiations spanning over weeks. While AIADMK will contest on 178 seats, DMK will contest from 174 constituencies. In West Bengal, several twists and turns are being witnessed on daily basis. With Mamata Banerjee undergoing treatment following an alleged attack on her in Nandigram, her rival Suvendu Adhikari will be filing his nomination today.
In Kerala, the CPM is making headlines following the release of its candidate list which saw it dropping several sitting MLAs including ministers due to its two-term policy. The candidates will start filing their nominations today. In Assam, Congress has fielded former BJP minister Sum Ronghang from Diphu seat after he was denied a ticket by the BJP. The Congress has so far released a list of 71 candidates. In Puducherry, the BJP is contesting the polls under the leadership of NR Congress Chief N Rangasamy to keep Congress out of power in the Union Territory.
Amid all the election buzz, the focus remains on West Bengal which is witnessing a high-voltage campaign. While the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is eyeing a straight third term, the BJP has emerged as the key opposition parties leaving behind the CPI-M which ruled the state for around 34-years before the TMC. The CPI-M is contesting this election in alliance with Congress and other regional parties.
BJP Central Election Committee to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of candidates for the Assembly polls in 4 states and one UT.