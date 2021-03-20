  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Elections 2021 Live West Bengal needs double-engine government says PM Narendra Modi in Kharagpur

Elections 2021 Live: West Bengal needs double-engine government, says PM Narendra Modi in Kharagpur

By: |
Updated: March 20, 2021 12:50:01 pm

Elections 2021 Live: PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Assam today.

Elections 2021 Live West bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil NaduPM Narendra Modi is holding rallies in West Bengal and Assam today.

Elections 2021 Live: With the first phase of voting just a week away, the campaigning has intensified in the poll-bound states like Assam and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally from Kharagpur in West Bengal. PM Modi said that only BJP’s double-engine government can bring development to Bengal. “Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who’ve blocked state’s development,” said PM Modi. He said that people of Bengal have seen destruction by Congress, Left and TMC. “They ruined people’s dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing rallies in Assam today to garner votes in favour of the NDA candidates. “Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, 20th March, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP’s development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls,” said PM Modi in a tweet yesterday. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit ending today, will be addressing two election rallies at Mariani in the Jorhat district and Gohpur in the Sonitpur district of the state. Rahul Gandhi interacted with college students at Lahowal and addressed a rally at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district yesterday. Meanwhile, two Kerala Congress leaders P J Joseph and Mons Joseph resigned as MLAs yesterday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the April 6 assembly elections in the state. The move came two days after the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, merged with the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister P C Thomas which had quit the BJP-led NDA.

Read More

Live Blog

Elections Live update: West Bengal Election Live, Assam Election Live, Kerala Election Live, Puducherry Election Live, Tamil Nadu Election Live updates

Highlights

    12:50 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Congress takes dig on BJP's development plank in Assam
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    12:36 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Those who said Khela Hobe, have broken their leg and left the field: Dilip Ghosh

    Those who said Khela Hobe, have broken their leg and left the field. ‘Khela hobena, khela shesh hoye geche’ (the game is not on, the game is finished). It's time for development: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh 

    12:33 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Today the state government is on a wheelchair: BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
    12:32 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    In Bengal, only 'bhaipo single window' works as nothing can happen without passing through this window: PM Modi

    The nation is continuously progressing towards a single-window system. But in Bengal, only 'bhaipo single window' works as nothing can happen without passing through this window. Because of TMC syndicate, old industries are shut & only 'mafia udyog' prospers: PM Modi in Kharagpur

    12:25 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    PM Modi says development of Bengal only possible if BJP comes to power

    PM Modi says development of Bengal only possible if BJP comes to power

    12:19 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Tolabaji is the syllabus in Didi's school: PM Modi

    Tolabaji is the syllabus in Didi's school. Katmani is the syllabus in Didi's school. Syndicate is the syllabus in Didi's school. Anarchy is taught in Didi's school: PM Modi

    12:17 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stands like wall to block central schemes: PM Modi at poll rally

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stands like wall to block central schemes: PM Modi at poll rally in Kharagpur

    12:16 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Didi did not let Central schemes complete in Bengal: PM Modi

    Didi did not let Central schemes complete in Bengal: PM Modi

    12:15 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    You have seen destruction by Congress and the Left: PM Modi

    You have seen destruction by Congress & the Left. TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you: PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal

    12:14 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Bengal wants account of work done by TMC in last 10 years: PM Modi

    Bengal wants account of work done by TMC in last 10 years: PM Modi

    12:13 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Today Bengal is saying, 'Khela shesh hobe, Vikas aaramb hobe': PM Modi

    Today Bengal is saying, 'Khela shesh hobe, Vikas aaramb hobe': PM Modi

    12:12 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    New education policy to help poor: PM Modi

    We want the children of poor people to become doctor, engineer, CEO. We brought a new education policy. Now professional courses will be taught in regional languages: PM Modi

    12:09 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    BJP's DNA contains Ashutosh Mukherjee and Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee's conduct: PM Modi

    BJP's DNA contains Ashutosh Mukherjee and Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee's conduct and reform. With this reform we will bring development in every field of Bengal: Narendra Modi

    12:07 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    PM Modi likens Bengal's 'non-development' status to WhatsApp outage

    Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who've blocked state's development: PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal

    12:05 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    Cut-money system should be stopped in Bengal: PM Modi

    Cut-money system should be stopped in Bengal: PM Narendra Modi

    12:01 (IST)20 Mar 2021
    It is in this land that Matangini Hajra: PM Modi in Kharagpur

    It is in this land that Matangini Hajra, who was martyred for the independence of the country, has prepared the greatest ideal of women's power: PM Modi in Kharagpur

    In Tamil Nadu, the filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly polls ended yesterday with over 6,300 candidates filing applications to contest from 234 constituencies. As many as 6,357 candidates, including 5,398 men, 956 women and three transpersons, filed their nominations to contest the polls, as per data hosted on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu at 9.40 pm on Friday and the final tally may increase.
    assam assembly electionswest bengal assembly elections
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Better returns than stocks? This Bengal MLA’s assets grew by over 1985 per cent in 5 years, reveals ADR report
    2BJP issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for Monday; Government likely to take up Insurance, Finance Bill
    3Goa Municipal Election 2021: Voting underway for six municipal councils, Panchayats and Zilla Panchayat