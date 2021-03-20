Elections 2021 Live: West Bengal needs double-engine government, says PM Narendra Modi in Kharagpur

PM Narendra Modi is holding rallies in West Bengal and Assam today.

Elections 2021 Live: With the first phase of voting just a week away, the campaigning has intensified in the poll-bound states like Assam and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally from Kharagpur in West Bengal. PM Modi said that only BJP’s double-engine government can bring development to Bengal. “Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who’ve blocked state’s development,” said PM Modi. He said that people of Bengal have seen destruction by Congress, Left and TMC. “They ruined people’s dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing rallies in Assam today to garner votes in favour of the NDA candidates. “Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, 20th March, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP’s development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls,” said PM Modi in a tweet yesterday. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit ending today, will be addressing two election rallies at Mariani in the Jorhat district and Gohpur in the Sonitpur district of the state. Rahul Gandhi interacted with college students at Lahowal and addressed a rally at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district yesterday. Meanwhile, two Kerala Congress leaders P J Joseph and Mons Joseph resigned as MLAs yesterday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the April 6 assembly elections in the state. The move came two days after the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, merged with the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister P C Thomas which had quit the BJP-led NDA.

Read More