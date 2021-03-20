Elections 2021 Live: West Bengal needs double-engine government, says PM Narendra Modi in Kharagpur

Elections 2021 Live: PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Assam today.
PM Narendra Modi is holding rallies in West Bengal and Assam today.
Elections 2021 Live: With the first phase of voting just a week away, the campaigning has intensified in the poll-bound states like Assam and West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally from Kharagpur in West Bengal. PM Modi said that only BJP’s double-engine government can bring development to Bengal. “Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who’ve blocked state’s development,” said PM Modi. He said that people of Bengal have seen destruction by Congress, Left and TMC. “They ruined people’s dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you,” said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing rallies in Assam today to garner votes in favour of the NDA candidates. “Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, 20th March, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP’s development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls,” said PM Modi in a tweet yesterday. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit ending today, will be addressing two election rallies at Mariani in the Jorhat district and Gohpur in the Sonitpur district of the state. Rahul Gandhi interacted with college students at Lahowal and addressed a rally at Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district yesterday. Meanwhile, two Kerala Congress leaders P J Joseph and Mons Joseph resigned as MLAs yesterday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the April 6 assembly elections in the state. The move came two days after the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, merged with the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister P C Thomas which had quit the BJP-led NDA.
Read More
Live Blog
Elections Live update: West Bengal Election Live, Assam Election Live, Kerala Election Live, Puducherry Election Live, Tamil Nadu Election Live updates
Highlights
In Tamil Nadu, the filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly polls ended yesterday with over 6,300 candidates filing applications to contest from 234 constituencies. As many as 6,357 candidates, including 5,398 men, 956 women and three transpersons, filed their nominations to contest the polls, as per data hosted on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu at 9.40 pm on Friday and the final tally may increase.
Highlights
Those who said Khela Hobe, have broken their leg and left the field. ‘Khela hobena, khela shesh hoye geche’ (the game is not on, the game is finished). It's time for development: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
PM Modi says development of Bengal only possible if BJP comes to power
Tolabaji is the syllabus in Didi's school. Katmani is the syllabus in Didi's school. Syndicate is the syllabus in Didi's school. Anarchy is taught in Didi's school: PM Modi
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stands like wall to block central schemes: PM Modi at poll rally in Kharagpur
Didi did not let Central schemes complete in Bengal: PM Modi
You have seen destruction by Congress & the Left. TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you: PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal
Bengal wants account of work done by TMC in last 10 years: PM Modi
Today Bengal is saying, 'Khela shesh hobe, Vikas aaramb hobe': PM Modi
We want the children of poor people to become doctor, engineer, CEO. We brought a new education policy. Now professional courses will be taught in regional languages: PM Modi
BJP's DNA contains Ashutosh Mukherjee and Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee's conduct and reform. With this reform we will bring development in every field of Bengal: Narendra Modi
Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who've blocked state's development: PM Modi in Kharagpur, West Bengal
Cut-money system should be stopped in Bengal: PM Narendra Modi
It is in this land that Matangini Hajra, who was martyred for the independence of the country, has prepared the greatest ideal of women's power: PM Modi in Kharagpur