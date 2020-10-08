Elections 2020: Election Commission trims number of star campaigners due to Covid-19

The Election Commission has written to the chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories to undertake wide publicity through media and inform all national/state/ other registered political parties.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday revised its guidelines, limiting the number of star campaigners of a party for the upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections to ensure less crowd in times of Covid-19. The Commission has now set the maximum limit on the number of star campaigners for recognised national and state political parties at 30 in place of 40. For unrecognised registered political parties, the number has been reduced to 15 in place of 20 during the period of coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly, the period of submission of the list of star campaigners is extended from 7 days to 10 days from the date of notification. Political parties which have already submitted a list of star campaigners can resubmit a revised list within the stipulated period. The requests for permission for the campaigning by star campaigners can be submitted to the district election authorities at least 48 hours before the start of campaign so that all necessary safety measures are put in place in time.

The Commission said that it was informed during the visit of Bihar about the matter of large gatherings during the visit of star campaigners. On October 1, the ECI said that clarifications were sought about the potential health concerns during such visits, especially the huge crowd gathering during the landing of helicopters.

“After considering all facts and circumstances emerging due to pandemic and keeping a balance between the requirement of campaign by the political parties, the Commission has decided to revise the norms of Star Campaigners,” the ECI said.

