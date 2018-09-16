Election strategist Prashant Kishor to join Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) today? KC Tyagi asks to wait for official announcement

Prashant Kishor to join Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar ?

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is likely to join the Janata Dal (United) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today. The speculation was triggered by the election guru on Sunday morning tweeted that he is excited to launch his political career from Bihar.

“Excited to start my new journey from Bihar!” Kishor, who founded the Indian Political Action committee (I-Pac), said in a tweet this morning. Interestingly, this was Kishor’s first tweet since he had joined the micro-blogging site in February this year.

Speaking to news agency ANI, JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi confirmed that Kishor, who had successfully scripted the Grand Alliance’s win in 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, has expressed willingness to join the party. Though Tyagi said that there has been nothing official yet as far as his induction into the party is concerned, he said that the doors of the JD(U) are open for Kishor.

“Let us wait for the official announcement, he has expressed his willingness, we will welcome him in the party,” he replied when asked about reports doing the rounds in media that Kishor is likely to join Nitish Kumar’s party today.

Last Sunday, Kishor (41) had said that he will not campaign for anyone in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he wants to “go back to the grassroots” and work with people. “In 2019, you would not see Prashant Kishore campaigning for anyone in the manner and form in which I have been campaigning in last 4-5 years,” Kishor, who was speaking publicly for the first time in last 5 years, said while interacting with students of Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad.

Kishor added that for last two years he wanted to leave this domain but wanted to leave his organisation Indian Political Action Committee in safe hands before taking the decision.

Kishor had formulated election strategy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 elections. Later, he worked with Nitish Kumar and Congress party in Uttar Pradesh. At present, he working for YSR Congress party’s YS Jaganmohan Reddy.