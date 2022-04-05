Election results ‘shocking, painful’: Sonia Gandhi underlines need for unity in address to Congress leaders

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today told party leaders that the road ahead for the party is fraught with unprecedented challenges that will test the dedication and resilience of the party. Gandhi was addressing a meeting of the general body of the Congress Parliamentary Party on Tuesday. Admitting that the election results to the five states that went to polls recently have been both “shocking and painful”, Gandhi said that she has received several suggestions to strengthen the party through interactions at the CWC and with other party colleagues, and is working on the pertinent ones.

In an apparent message to the G-23, the grouping of dissident Congress leaders seeking reforms within the party, the Congress president stressed upon the need for cohesion, and said she is determined to ensure unity in the party.

“I am very well aware of how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The CWC has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organization. Many are pertinent and I am working on them,” said Sonia Gandhi.

She also said that organising a ‘Chintan Shivir’ is requisite as it will allow views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives to be heard. Sonia Gandhi further said that the revival of the Congress is essential not just for the party, but also for Indian democracy.

The Congress president also targetted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for pursuing a divisive and polarising agenda. “The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History—not just ancient but also contemporary–is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice,” she said.

She also slammed the central government over various issues including targetted use of federal agencies against Opposition leaders, issues faced by the MSMEs sector, farmers’ plight, inflation, and border row with China.