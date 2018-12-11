  • Rajasthan

Election results: Congress workers celebrate at Delhi HQ as BJP office wears marooned look

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 4:05 PM

The BJP headquarters in Delhi wore a relatively deserted look on Tuesday, even as Congress workers celebrated their party's good show in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at its headquarters here.

congress, bjp, elections, congress celebrating, rahul gandhi, assembly elections 2018Congress Party workers celebrate as initial trends show the party leading in the states Assembly elections, at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec.11, 2018. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The BJP headquarters in Delhi wore a relatively deserted look on Tuesday, even as Congress workers celebrated their party’s good show in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh at its headquarters here. The Delhi Police erected barricades near the BJP headquarters at ITO here in the morning as a precautionary measure to manage crowd, expecting the arrival of party workers following the results of assembly polls in five states.

However, BJP workers did not turn up at party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, even as celebrations broke out at Congress headquarters on Akbar Road.

Read Also| Assembly elections results 2018: Congress supporters erupt in joy, celebrate as party scores big in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Trends showed the Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and locked in a tantalising, see-saw battle in Madhya Pradesh. The party is likely to get an absolute majority in Chhattisgarh and is reaching the simple majority mark in Rajasthan while going neck-and-neck in Madhya Pradesh, according to trends on the Election Commission website.

The BJP is in power in all three Hindi heartland states.

