Counting from the 2026 Assembly elections have indicated shifting political positions across multiple states, with initial results suggesting close contests in several key regions as counting continues.

Officials said the figures are based on early rounds of counting, including postal ballots, and are expected to change as more EVM votes are tallied throughout the day.

UDF takes early lead in Kerala

In Kerala, early trends showed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) moving ahead in a significant number of constituencies, raising early speculation about a possible return to power.

Initial counting trends suggested that the UDF was ahead in more than 60 seats, while the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was leading in 30 constituencies. The BJP-led NDA was seen ahead in around five seats.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph said the numbers indicated a “clear pro-UDF wave” and expressed confidence that the alliance would cross the 100-seat mark in the 140-member Assembly.

However, officials cautioned that the trends remain fluid and are expected to shift as counting progresses through multiple rounds.

Assam shows BJP lead as Congress trails in key seat

In Assam, early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 61 constituencies, while the Congress was leading in 24 seats.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, making his debut in Assembly elections, was trailing in the Jorhat constituency. Election Commission officials said he was behind BJP candidate and sitting MLA Hitendranath Goswami by 4,132 votes.

Goswami, a five-time MLA, is seeking another term from the constituency.

Mixed picture across other states

In West Bengal, the Congress was ahead in no seat in early trends, while in Puducherry it was leading in one seat. The BJP was ahead in 10 constituencies in the Union Territory.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress is leading on 5 seats.

Officials reiterated that these numbers represent only early trends and not final results, with counting still underway across all constituencies.