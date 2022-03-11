Election Results 2022: Memes rule social media after BJP wins four out of five states, AAP wrests Punjab

Here are some of the best memes on Twitter, which took sharp jibes on the opposition, particularly the Congress which lost Punjab at the hands of the Congress, while struggling to retain its vote share in UP.

No sooner the BJP emerged victorious in trends for the election results in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, and the AAP heading for a landslide victory in Punjab, social media started flooding with memes, taking sharp jibes on the electoral scenarios.

Here are some of the best memes on Twitter, which took sharp jibes on the opposition, particularly the Congress which lost Punjab at the hands of the Congress, while struggling to retain its vote share in UP.

Congress in single digits in UP

Congress losing in Goa

Congress losing power in Punjab

Congress losing in Uttarakhand

Congress in single digits in Manipur



Rahul Gandhi right now#ElectionResults #UttarPradesh #GoaElections2022 #Punjab pic.twitter.com/PVLXk0Wpwb — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) March 10, 2022

Some of the memes also took jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu after AAP emerged victorious in Punjab, paving way for comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann to become the chief minister.

Great Indian Laughter challenge aired in 2005 but it took #BhagwantMann 17 more years to deliver the perfect performance in front of @sherryontopp, only this time siddhu couldn't laugh wholeheartedly ????#NavjotSinghSidhu #AAP #Elections2022 #PunjabElections2022 #Punjab pic.twitter.com/sJV62JyG3i — Opyneon (@Opyneon1) March 10, 2022

Great Indian Laughter challenge aired in 2005 but it took #BhagwantMann 17 more years to deliver the perfect performance in front of @sherryontopp, only this time siddhu couldn't laugh wholeheartedly ????#NavjotSinghSidhu #AAP #Elections2022 #PunjabElections2022 #Punjab pic.twitter.com/sJV62JyG3i — Opyneon (@Opyneon1) March 10, 2022

Brother who’s average at studies suddenly discovers his intelligent looking sister has also failed ???? pic.twitter.com/Q5U1LAD7jN — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 9, 2022

Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

Holi came a week early for the BJP as an incumbent government returned to power in UP after over three decades, with the party riding on the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s effective implementation of welfare programmes and a ceaseless campaign against crime and criminals.

As the BJP retained its grip on the four states, futher fortifying its positions ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party wrested Punjab from the Congress, which lay shorn of power in yet another state, adding to a string of electoral losses. A debilitated Congress now rules only Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Live Updates