Election Results 2022 LIVE: Yogi meets top BJP leaders in Delhi today, Sonia remains Congress chief

The Congress’ top decision-making body on Sunday unanimously decided that party president Sonia Gandhi should continue till organisational polls.

Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial designate Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today. Besides, he is also likely to meet Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Dharmendra Pradhan. The two leaders are believed to have discussed with them the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet.

09:49 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Yogi Adityanath arrives at the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1503219951892844548