Election Results 2022 Live Updates: In Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Election Results 2022 Live Updates: With the announcement of results, political activities have been gaining pace in the states of Punjab, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Chief ministers of all the five states tendered their resignations yesterday, paving way for the formation of the new government. In Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party’s CM elect Bhagwant Mann will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit today to stake claim to form the government in the state. Mann was elected as the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali yesterday. Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting of his cabinet where it was decided to recommend dissolution of the current Assembly on March 14. However, while the MGP had extended unconditional support to the BJP, differences appeared to have cropped up in the ruling BJP over seeking MGP support for forming the new government. BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis had told reporters on Thursday evening that a decision on leadership and timing of swearing-in of the new cabinet will be decided by the party’s central leadership. Meanwhile, some newly-elected BJP MLAs in Goa are against accepting the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) for government formation, sources said on Friday. BJP sources said some MLAs, including Ravi Naik, Govind Gaude and Mauvin Godinho, have expressed strong objection to including the MGP in the government.

