Election Results 2022: Date, time, when and where to watch — All you need to know

Assembly Election Results for Punjab UP, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Date and Time:

When, Where to Watch Assembly Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will be taken up on Thursday (March 10). The elections were held between February 10 and March 7 with Uttar Pradesh voting in maximum seven phases, followed by Manipur in two phases and the remaining three states in one phase each.

These elections will set stage for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and will also be a litmus test for the BJP, which currently rules four of these five states, barring Punjab. Apart from incumbency, the BJP faces the challenge of issues like inflation, pandemic-battered economy and the handling of second wave of COVID-19.

Exit polls have predicted a clear victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and a landslide win for the Aam Aadmi Party against the Congress in Punjab. However, Uttarakhand and Goa are expected to witness a neck-and-neck battle between the BJP and the Congress, and both the states are likely to throw hung Houses.

Assembly Election Results 2022: Date and Time

The counting of votes at all counting centres across five poll-bound states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will begin at 8 am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself.

Since ballot paper votes will be counted first followed by the EVM votes, the counting will be slow in the first 1-2 hours and will speed up further.

The overall results, however, may come clear by evening or even late at night, particularly in case of a hung Assembly.

Assembly Election Results 2022: When and Where to Watch

As soon as the counting of votes begins at 8 am, the election results for all five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — will be available on the Election Commission’s official website: http://www.eci.gov.in

Other than ECI’s official website, one can also get live updates on Assembly Elections 2022 Results on Financial Express website — http://www.financialexpress.com.

The election results will also be telecast on all national news channels. One can live stream the leading channels on TV or their official YouTube channels.