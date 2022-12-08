Election Results 2022: BJP races ahead in Gujarat, Himachal braces for a cliffhanger

Early trends of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking an impressive lead over Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state and locked in a tight race in the ‘Devbhoomi’.

Initial trends showed the BJP leading on 148 seats, close to the record win of 149 seats registered by Congress under Madhavsinh Solanki in 1985. The Congress was at a distant second leading on 22 seats, while newcomers AAP were ahead on eight seats.

The story of Himachal Pradesh, however, was in stark contrast where both BJP and Congress appear to be struggling to cross the halfway mark. As per early trends, both parties were in the range of 30-35 seats with the Congress having a slight edge.

Counting of votes for the 68-member Himachal assembly and 182-member Gujarat assembly began at around 8 am. Votes are being counted across 59 locations in Himachal Pradesh. Gujarat has 37 counting centres.

Voter turnout in Assembly polls

About 76.44 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the Himachal assembly polls that took place on November 12. A total of 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, are in the fray. In Gujarat, polling took place in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The first phase of the assembly election 2022 recorded a 63.3 per cent voter turnout, whereas the second phase saw an estimated 64.65 per cent voter turnout.

What happened in the 2017 Assembly elections?

The 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls saw a tight run between BJP and Congress where the former won in 99 constituencies and secured 49.05 per cent of votes and the latter won 77 seats out of the 177 where the party contested. In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP had won 44 seats and the Congress 21, with one seat going to CPI-M, and two to independent candidates.