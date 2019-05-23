title-bar

Why endorsement of India’s election process by the US is important

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 11:02:51 AM

Lok Sabha Election Results:

USA, US Government, States Department, Indian Elections,United States has endorsed the fairness of Indian election process.

Election Results 2019: In a major development, United States has endorsed the fairness of India’s election process. It is significant as the United States has projected itself as a champion of a free and democratic worlds since the end of cold war, several times intervening in the internal affairs of other countries in the name of promoting democracy and free speech.

Just ahead of announcement of election results in India on Thursday, State Department said that it was very confident about the the fairness and the integrity of the Indian elections.

This is in sharp contrast of the meetings of US envoy Peter Burleigh with Indian politicians just ahead of crucial election results in May 2009. Peter Burleigh’s meeting with BJP leader LK Advani and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in May 2009 had invited sharp criticism from left parties that have slammed the US government, calling the meeting of US envoy with Indian politicians a ‘brazen meddling’ in India’s internal matters.

READ ALSO: Trust deficit: Opposition’s demands on VVPAT counting unjustified

“Reports suggest that parties are being advised whom to support and which government should be formed in India, etc. If this is the case, I think this is gross interference in our internal affairs,” Sitaram Yechury, who was member of CPM’s Polit Bureau in 20019 was quoted as saying in the news reports.

Yechury’s sharp reaction was in response to media reports that suggested that the US envoy had advised to Indian politicians to ensure that Communist parties do not have any role in the next government as the US was concerned about the future of India US civil nuclear deal and its strategic ties with India.

However, a decade later, the situation is in sharp contrast with the apprehensions expressed by Indian politicians a decade earlier as the US has not only endorsed the robustness of India’s election process but it has also suggested that it was willing to work with any one who forms the next government in India.

READ ALSO: How counting of votes is done in Indian elections: A step by step guide

Morgan Ortagus, State Department spokesperson, today told reporters in an off-camera briefing in capital Washington that his country country would obviously work with whoever is the victor in India elections.

In a big endorsement to the independence of India’s election commission, United States does not send its election observers to India to monitor elections.

India’s election commission, which has seen unprecedented attack from the opposition over use of EVMs and counting of VVPAT slips, is respected worldwide and had been asked by the United Nations in the past to kick-start the democratic process by helping to conduct elections in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan after the establishment of democratic governments there.

READ ALSO: Why Rahul Gandhi tried to overshadow PM Modi’s maiden press conference

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Why endorsement of India’s election process by the US is important
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition