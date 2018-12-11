Election Results LIVE – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: Congress looks to upset BJP ahead of 2019 LS polls

Live Updates Election Result 2018: Rajsthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: The Assembly elections in five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, are being dubbed the semi-finals for 2019 Lok Sabha polls slated for April and May. A good performance by Congress and other opposition parties in states will give them an upper hand when they face the ruling BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. According to the several exit polls, the BJP may find itself on the back foot in three Hindi speaking states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the saffron party and Congress are locked in a fierce battle. While the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh since 2003, the saffron party was voted to power in 2013 with a brute majority after a gap of five years in Rajasthan. In Telangana and Mizoram, the BJP has a very marginal impact even though the party has been claiming that it will emerge as the kingmaker.

If Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi wrests Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattiagarh from BJP, it will get a big boost for its call to form a front of opposition parties to be pitted against the BJP during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The win will also come as an incentive for the Congress to project Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the proposed grand alliance in view of reservations expressed by several key opposition leaders including BSP’s Mayawati and TMC’s Mamata Banerjee. The Congress has not won any election post-2014 General elections barring Punjab.