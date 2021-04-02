Election 2021 Live: PM Modi to campaign in Tamil Nadu, Kerala ahead of April 6 polls

Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be held on April 6.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be crisscrossing between Kerala and Tamil Nadu today to campaign in support of NDA candidates ahead of April 6 polls. PM Modi will first address a public rally at Tamil Nadu’s Amma Thidal Ground in Madurai (11.30 am) and then he will move to Kerala where he will address a public meeting at RG Indoor Stadium in Pathanamthitta. He will then return to Tamil Nadu to address a public meeting at Vivekananda College Ground in Kanyakumari (4.15 pm). He will then return to Kerala’s Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to address a public meeting at 6.15 pm. BJP President JP Nadda will campaign in Assam today for the third and the last phase of the poll. He will address rallies in Patacharkuchi, Boko and Chandmari in East Guwahati. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal where he will address two rallies – in Sitalkuchi and Kalchini and will hold two roadshows – in Baruipur Paschim and Arambag.

For Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Assam to campaign for the Mahajot alliance. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan will be in Tamil Nadu for two days starting today to campaign for the AMMK-AIMIM alliance. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and his rival MK Stalin will also be campaigning across the state today. In Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan will lead the LDF’s campaign. Yesterday, second phase polls were held in Assam and West Bengal. While Assam recorded around 78 per cent polling, West Bengal recorded around 84 per cent voter turnout.

