Election Commission transfers 3 IPS officers in Andhra over allegations of favouring TDP

Cracking the whip, the Election Commission Tuesday ordered the transfer of the Andhra Pradesh director general (intelligence) and two district superintendents of police, following complaints against them, the EC sources said.
Cracking the whip, the Election Commission Tuesday ordered the transfer of the Andhra Pradesh director general (intelligence) and two district superintendents of police, following complaints against them, the EC sources said.
The state Chief Secretary has been asked to transfer DG (Intelligence) A B Venkateswara Rao, and SPs of Srikakulam and Kadapa districts Venkata Raman and Rahul Dev Sharma respectively with immediate effect, the sources said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.