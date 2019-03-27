Election Commission transfers 3 IPS officers in Andhra over allegations of favouring TDP

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 11:36 AM

Cracking the whip, the Election Commission Tuesday ordered the transfer of the Andhra Pradesh director general (intelligence) and two district superintendents of police, following complaints against them, the EC sources said.

The state Chief Secretary has been asked to transfer DG (Intelligence) A B Venkateswara Rao, and SPs of Srikakulam and Kadapa districts Venkata Raman and Rahul Dev Sharma respectively with immediate effect, the sources said.

