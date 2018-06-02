Election Commission to use app that helps people share complaints with evidence

According to Rawat, the application has a feature to identify latitude, longitude of the area and concerned constituency. (PTI)

After the success of a mobile application that enabled people to share complaints with evidence during the Karnataka elections, the Election Commission of India (EC) will use the app in the upcoming polls, an official said here on Saturday.

“The application will help people to share complaints with evidence. We have used the application during Karnataka elections. Over 780 videos were received by the Commission. We are giving power to common people to check wrongdoings… People will become policemen in the election process,” Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat said here.

“It is a success. It will be used everywhere,” he said.

According to Rawat, the application has a feature to identify latitude, longitude of the area and concerned constituency. It can also identify concerned election officials so that the complaints are addressed.

The commission will ensure the identity of the complainant is not disclosed, he added.