Election Commission team to arrive in Mizoram to assess situation

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 1:52 PM

A three-member team of the Election Commission of India will arrive in poll-bound Mizoram on Tuesday to assess the situation in view of the demand for the ouster of state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S B Shashank, official sources said.

Election Commission team to arrive in Mizoram to assess situation

A three-member team of the Election Commission of India will arrive in poll-bound Mizoram on Tuesday to assess the situation in view of the demand for the ouster of state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S B Shashank, official sources said. The high-level team will hold discussions with Chief Secretary Arvind Ray, other senior officials and leaders of civil societies in an effort to resolve the impasse, the sources said.

The team, comprising Jharkhand state CEO L Khiangte, Director of Election Commission Nikhil Kumar and Secretary, Election Commission, S B Joshi is expected to reach the state capital on Tuesday afternoon. Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled for November 28.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate removal of the state CEO as “people have lost faith in him”. S B Shashank’s removal is the only solution for smooth conduct of the November 28 Assembly elections, the chief minister said in the letter.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Seeking the CEO’s exit, the NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of major civil societies and student associations, began picketing in front of the CEO’s office from Tuesday morning. People congregated in large numbers in front of the state CEO’s office Tuesday following a call by an umbrella organisation of major civil societies and student associations to picket demanding his removal. The sources said that the CEO did not attend office.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Election Commission team to arrive in Mizoram to assess situation
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition