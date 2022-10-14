Election Commission Of India Press conference Live Updates: The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly elections at a press conference today. The conference will begin at 3 pm at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023, according to PTI. The Commission had recently visited Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to analyse and observe how much the two states are prepared for the polls.

11:52 (IST) 14 Oct 2022 EC press conference live: Present term of Gujarat Legislative Assembly valid till Feb 18th, 2023 The present term of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly is valid till February 18, 2023. There are 182 seats in total in the Gujarat Vidhan Sabha. While BJP has 111 legislators, Congress has 62 MLAs. 11:26 (IST) 14 Oct 2022 EC press conference live: Assembly election schedule announcement likely today The EC will likely announce the full schedule of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh today. 10:54 (IST) 14 Oct 2022 EC press conference live: Time of press conference The Election Commission of India (ECI) is scheduled to hold a press meet at 3pm today.

