scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya at 2.30 PM today

The terms of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 12,15, and 22 respectively.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya at 2.30 PM today
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the press conference on Himachal Vidhan Sabha Election announcement in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday. The dates will be announced at a press conference by the ECI at 2:30 PM in New Delhi today.

Also Read

The terms of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively. The legislative assemblies of the three states have 60 members each.

While the BJP is in power in Tripura with a government of its own, it is a part of the ruling alliances led by the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively.

 

Also Read
More Stories on
Election commission

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 11:31:47 am