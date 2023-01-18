Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya at 2.30 PM today

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in the states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday. The dates will be announced at a press conference by the ECI at 2:30 PM in New Delhi today.

The terms of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura will end on March 12, 15, and 22 respectively. The legislative assemblies of the three states have 60 members each.



While the BJP is in power in Tripura with a government of its own, it is a part of the ruling alliances led by the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively.



