Election Commission of India announces 30% salary cut for CEC, ECs to fund fight against Coronavirus

CEC, ECs to take 30% salary cut, to fund fight against Coronavirus.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra have decided to bear a 30% cut in their salaries for one year. The decision is voluntary and the fund will be utilised to bolster the fight against coronavirus the Election Commission of India said.

In a statement issued today, the EC said that the government needs vast resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, the Commission has voluntarily taken the decision of a salary cut.

“At present, the country, as the rest of the world, is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic. It is evident that the government, along with other agencies, is engaged in the mammoth task of controlling the spread of this pandemic and taking various measures to manage and minimise its impact on public health and the national economy. The numerous steps being taken by the government and civil society organisations require vast resources for which contribution from all sources, including reducing the burden of salaries on the exchequer, might be helpful,” the release said.

“In view of the foregoing, commission has decided to contribute in the form of voluntary reduction of 30 per cent of the basic salary paid by the election commission of India to chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and elections commissioners Ashoka Lavasa and Sushil Chandra for a period of one year commencing 1st April 2020,” it added.

As per rule, the CEC and two ECs are entitled to a salary which is equal to the salary of a judge of the Supreme Court. Supreme Court judges draw a monthly salary of Rs 2.50 lakh, besides other entitlements.

Earlier, the Centre promulgated an ordinance to pave way for a 30% cut in the salary and allowances of Union ministers and MPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take a 30% salary cut.

The central government has already suspended the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme fund for two years – 2020-21 and 2021-22. The fund of Rs 7,880 crore will be transferred to the Consolidated Fund of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President have also announced to take a salary cut of 30% for one year.

Several states have also declared that their ministers, MLAs and MLCs will take a salary cut of 30% and fund the fight against the deadly virus.