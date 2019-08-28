Election commission may hear TMC, CPI NCP lover national party status

The sources said as per established norms, the three parties would be given a chance to personally present their case before the poll panel .(PTI)

The CPI, TMC and the NCP are likely to be called for a personal hearing by the Election Commission which had earlier issued them notices asking why their ‘national party’ status should not be revoked following their performance in the Lok Sabha elections, sources said. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) face the prospect of losing their national party status following the EC notice. The sources said as per established norms, the three parties would be given a chance to personally present their case before the poll panel.

Earlier this month, the three had responded to the notices and defended their national party status. The CPI is learnt to have said that after Congress, it is the oldest party in the country which had been the principal opposition party in Lok Sabha. It said though it may not have fared well in the recent Lok Sabha elections, it has been in power in several states and has played a key role in strengthening the Constitution.

The TMC is learnt to have said that it was given national party status in 2014 and it should be allowed to continue with it at least till 2024. The CPI, the BSP and the NCP were facing the prospect of losing their national party status after their dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well. However, they got a reprieve when in 2016 the EC amended its rules, whereby national and state party status of political parties are to be reviewed every 10 years instead of five.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which won 10 Lok Sabha and some assembly seats, does not face the possibility of losing its national party status now. According to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a political party can be recognised as a national party if its candidates secure at least six per cent of votes polled in four or more states in Lok Sabha or assembly elections, and, in addition, it has at least four members in the Lok Sabha.

It also should have at least two per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats and its candidates come from not less than three states. As of now, TMC, BJP, BSP, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress (INC), NCP and National People’s Party of Meghalaya have national party status.