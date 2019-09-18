Assembly elections 2019: Election Commission set to sound bugle for Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand elections soon

Election Commission is likely to announce assembly elections schedule for Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand soon.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand this week. While reports have said the announcement could come on September 19, there are indications that the poll body could annouince the poll schedule today. While there has been no official communication in this regard on part of the Election Commission, some media reports said the poll body could announce the dates for Haryana and Maharashtra and defer the elections in Jharkhand in view of left-wing extremism or may conduct elections in different phases.

While the tenure of the Haryana Legislative expires on November 2, the term of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly’s tenure is slated to end on December 27. New Assemblies in all the three states, currently ruled by the BJP, will be set up before the end of their respective tenures.

A three-member team of the Election Commission visited Mumbai on Monday to hold talks with the stakeholders before announcing the dates. The dates will be announced as soon as the panel gives its nod to the commission. In Haryana, the preparations are in the last phase.

This would be the first elections post-general elections in April-May this year when the BJP emerged victorious with a brute majority to enable it to return to power for a second consecutive term.

In 2014, the election schedule for Maharashtra and Haryana were announced on September 20. Polling in both the states took place in a single phase on October 15 and results were announced on October 19.

The results of the elections in Maharashtra and Haryana are likely to be released before Diwali which will be celebrated on October 27.

In Jharkhand, the Election Commission had in 2014 announced five-phase elections between November 25 and December 20. Results were declared on December 23.

Even as the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates, the political parties in all the three poll-bound states have already started their campaigns. In Haryana, the BJP is aiming to retain power and increase its tally from 47 to 75 in the 90-member House. In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena are poised to contest the elections together and go beyond 200-mark in the 288 members House. However, the two parties are yet to announce the seat-sharing deal.

In Jharkhand, the BJP appears to be in a strong position under the leadership of Raghubar Das and has set a target to win at least 65 of the 81 seats.