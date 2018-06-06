​​​
  3. Election Commission launches RTI portal

The portal can be accessed on the home page of the commission’s website.(IE)

The Election Commission of India today launched an online RTI portal to help applicants seeking information under the Right To Information Act.

The portal can be accessed on the home page of the commission’s website ‘eci.nic.in’, an official statement said.

There is also a gateway for making online payment of requisite fees under the RTI Act. The portal also facilitates online reply to applications and also for making first appeal and reply thereto.

There will be timely notification alerts to the RTI applicant via SMS and email, the statement said.

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat, Election Commissioners Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa were present on the occasion.

