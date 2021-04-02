  • MORE MARKET STATS

Election Commission bars Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours

April 2, 2021 10:01 PM

The Election Commission on Friday barred Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 with immediate effect

The Election Commission on Friday barred Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 with immediate effect for allegedly making threatening remarks against against Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary. “… The Commission hereby strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma …

“The Commission … bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from immediate effect on April 02 (Friday),” the order read.

The Congress had approached the EC demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he does “extremism” with rebel leader M Batha.

The Bodoland People’s Front is an ally of the Congress in Assam. It was previously with the BJP. On Thursday, the EC notice to Sarma quoted transcript of the speech provided by the state election machinery.

“If Hagrama does extremism with Batha he will go to jail. This is a straight talk. If Hagrama encourages Batha, he will go to jail. Already got lot of evidence. This case is beinq qiven to NIA,” according to a portion of Sarma’s speech made part of the notice.

