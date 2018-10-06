Election Commission to announce dates for Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram today

Election Commission to announce Assembly dates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram

The Election Commission will today announce the dates for Assembly elections in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The announcement will be made by Election Commissioner OP Rawat at 12:30 pm here.

As soon as the dates will be announced by the poll body, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in all the four states. While Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are currently ruled by the BJP, the northeastern state of Mizoram is ruled by the Congress.

While the tenure of 230 members Madhya Pradesh Assembly will expire on January 7 next year, the term of 90 members Chhattisgarh and 200 members Rajasthan Assembly will expire on January 5 and January 19 next year, respectively. The tenure of 50 members Mizoram Assembly will end on December 15.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said that the poll body is also likely to announce the poll schedule for Telangana.

Quoting sources within the Election Commission, the report said that the entire election exercise in all the states will be completed by the first week of December. It added that while polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase.