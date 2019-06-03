Election Commission asks CEOs to share Lok Sabha poll experience to improve system

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2019 10:09:09 PM

The Election Commission on Monday asked its 36 state chief electoral officers to share their experiences about the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls to enable the panel improve the electoral process.

Election Commission. ec, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Election Commission

The Election Commission on Monday asked its 36 state chief electoral officers to share their experiences about the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls to enable the panel improve the electoral process.

The commission had on Monday organised a conference of CEOs, where they were asked to deliberate on learnings from the elections.

The poll body has formed nine working groups of CEOs and poll panel officers covering various facets of election process including electoral roll issues, polling stations management, model code, voting processes and materials inventory, capacity building, IT applications, expenditure Management, voter awareness and media interface, as also electoral reforms.

All the groups will deliberate on the subjects concerned and suggest feasible recommendations by August. Individual CEOs would also submit their respective state experience reports.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora asked the CEOs to now focus on simplification of processes from voters’ perspective.

Addressing the group, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa asked the CEOs to come up with short-term, medium-term and long-term doable administrative and legal recommendations needed for improving the electoral system.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Election Commission asks CEOs to share Lok Sabha poll experience to improve system
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition