  • MORE MARKET STATS

Voting rules changed! People over 65, Covid-19 patients now allowed to vote through postal ballot

By: |
Updated: Jul 02, 2020 5:18 PM

"Notification for Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules 2020 - for extending Postal Ballot Facility for electors above the age of 65yrs & Covid+ve under home/institutional quarantined," Election Commission of India spokesperson said.

The government said that people who are under home or institutional quarantine due to coronavirus infection can exercise their voting rights through postal ballot.

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the postal ballot facility for electors above the age of 65 years and for those who are Covid-19 positive or are suspected to have contracted the virus. In a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard, the government said that people who are under home or institutional quarantine due to coronavirus infection can exercise their voting rights through postal ballot.

“Notification for Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules 2020 – for extending Postal Ballot Facility for electors above the age of 65yrs & Covid+ve under home/institutional quarantined,” Election Commission of India spokesperson said.

According to reports and data available thus far, people over 65 years of age are vulnerable to coronavirus and are advised to maintain social distance and stay away from the crowded places. It is in this backdrop the government has decided to allow this section to vote without stepping out of their homes.

The decision comes ahead of Bihar assembly elections scheduled later this year.

(Story to be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Voting rules changed! People over 65 Covid-19 patients now allowed to vote through postal ballot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Digital strike’: Ravi Shankar Prasad on Modi government banning 59 Chinese apps
2Babri Masjid demolition case: BJP leader Uma Bharti appears before CBI court
3PMLA case: Congress leader Ahmed Patel grilled by Enforcement Directorate for third time