Voting rules changed! People over 65, Covid-19 patients now allowed to vote through postal ballot

The government said that people who are under home or institutional quarantine due to coronavirus infection can exercise their voting rights through postal ballot.

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the postal ballot facility for electors above the age of 65 years and for those who are Covid-19 positive or are suspected to have contracted the virus. In a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard, the government said that people who are under home or institutional quarantine due to coronavirus infection can exercise their voting rights through postal ballot.

“Notification for Conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules 2020 – for extending Postal Ballot Facility for electors above the age of 65yrs & Covid+ve under home/institutional quarantined,” Election Commission of India spokesperson said.

According to reports and data available thus far, people over 65 years of age are vulnerable to coronavirus and are advised to maintain social distance and stay away from the crowded places. It is in this backdrop the government has decided to allow this section to vote without stepping out of their homes.

The decision comes ahead of Bihar assembly elections scheduled later this year.

