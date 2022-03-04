Election 2022 Live Updates: Priyanka, Rahul offer prayer at Kashi Vishwanath temple; Yogi slams SP from Chandauli

Live

Election 2022 Live Updates: In Uttar Pradesh, the focus has shifted to Varanasi and the adjoining districts that will go to the polls on March 7.

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Political parties have intensified campaigning for the seventh and last phase polls in Uttar Pradesh while the stage is all set for the second and final phase voting in Manipur tomorrow. Campaigning for the last phase will end in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. The focus has shifted to Varanasi and the adjoining districts that will go to the polls on March 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will camp in Varanasi for two days and take part in different poll programs including roadshows. PM Modi will take out a roadshow from the Maldahiya area of Varanasi district and pay tributes to Sardar Patel. The 3.5-kilometre-long roadshow will pass through Lahurabir Kabir Chaura and will culminate near Kashi Vishwanath temple. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will also lead a roadshow in Varanasi this evening. His roadshow will start at 8 pm and culminate at 10 pm. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also campaign in Varanasi today.

In Manipur, voting for the second and final phase of assembly elections will be held tomorrow. A total of 22 assembly seats spread over 10 districts will go to the polls in this phase. A total of 92 candidates including 2 women are in the fray.

13:17 (IST) 4 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: It’s ‘Garmi’ vs ‘Bharti’, says Akhilesh Yadav UP Election 2022 Live Updates: “They (BJP) are talking of 'Garmi' but we are talking of 'Bharti'. 11 lakh govt posts are vacant in the state. We will provide employment to people. We will provide free electricity to farmers,” said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Mau 13:03 (IST) 4 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: BJP puts mafias in jail, says Yogi Adityanath UP Election 2022 Live Updates: If the state will have an effective government, then development will happen & bulldozers will be used together…Mafias committing crimes under SP govt are now seen crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep, our govt has put them in jails: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Chandauli 10:50 (IST) 4 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: FIR lodged against Mukhtar Ansari’s son UP Election 2022 Live Updates: FIR registered against Abbas Ansari, contesting as SP alliance candidate over his controversial statement at a public rally. A report has been given to the Return Officer in this regard. He is the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. “In the last 6 months, administration here harassed people by lodging fake cases against them. So all this will be investigated and that's why I've said it,” said Ansari on his reported statement, Ansari had asked the state to not transfer government officials for 6 months as he has to do 'hisab kitab' with them. 10:17 (IST) 4 Mar 2022 UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Varanasi gearing for PM Modi’s roadshow UP Election 2022 Live Updates: Varanasi gearing for PM Modi's roadshow. Visuals of hoardings put up and arrangements made in Varanasi ahead of the roadshow of PM Narendra Modi today. https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1499582685148172288