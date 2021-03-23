Election 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to campaign in Bengal, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

In West Bengal, voting for the first phase will take place on March 27.

Election 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Bengal today where he will be campaigning for party candidates in Gosaba and Medinipur. While 30 assembly constituencies including Purulia, Purba Medinipur (Part 1), Paschim Medinipur (Part 1), Bankura and Jhargram will go to polls in phase-I, Gosaba, an SC-reserved constituency will go to polls in Phase-2. BJP has fielded Chitta (Barun) Pramanik from Gosaba while Shamit Dash will contest from Medinipur. While Phase-I election will take place on March 27, voting for the second phase will be held on April 1. BJP is also launching its poll manifesto for Assam today. Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will be in Assam addressing rallies in Lumding and Hojai while Cief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in Udharbond, Silchar and Borkhola in the state.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Kerala today.