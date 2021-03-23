  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Election 2021 Live Updates Amit Shah to campaign in Bengal Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Election 2021 Live Updates: Amit Shah to campaign in Bengal, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

By: |
Updated: March 23, 2021 9:49 am

Election 2021 Live Updates: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Kerala today.

Election 2021 Live Updates West bengal Assam kerala tamil nadu puducherry amit shah rahul gandhiIn West Bengal, voting for the first phase will take place on March 27.

Election 2021 Live Updates: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Bengal today where he will be campaigning for party candidates in Gosaba and Medinipur. While 30 assembly constituencies including Purulia, Purba Medinipur (Part 1), Paschim Medinipur (Part 1), Bankura and Jhargram will go to polls in phase-I, Gosaba, an SC-reserved constituency will go to polls in Phase-2. BJP has fielded Chitta (Barun) Pramanik from Gosaba while Shamit Dash will contest from Medinipur. While Phase-I election will take place on March 27, voting for the second phase will be held on April 1. BJP is also launching its poll manifesto for Assam today. Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will be in Assam addressing rallies in Lumding and Hojai while Cief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be addressing rallies in Udharbond, Silchar and Borkhola in the state.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Kerala today.

Live Blog

Elections 2021 Live Updates, West Bengal Election Live Updates, Kerala Election Live Updates, Tamil Nadu Election Live Updates

Highlights

    assam assembly electionswest bengal assembly elections
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Goa Municipal Election Results: BJP wins in 5 out of 6 councils, secures majority in Panaji Corporation
    2Puducherry Election 2021: 324 candidates left in fray for April 6 Assembly poll
    3Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Anti-conversion law, Rs 6000 a year to fishermen, tablets for students find placed in BJP manifesto