Election 2021 Live Updates: BJP stalwarts to campaign in West Bengal, Assam ahead of first phase polls

Election 2021 Live Updates: In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Palaniswamy and DMK chief MK Stalin will be holding poll rallies while Pinarayi Vijayan will be campaigning to retain power in Kerala.
Campaigning has also gained momentum in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry with only few days left for April 6 polls.
Election 2021 Live Updates: Senior BJP leaders will be campaigning in West Bengal and Assam today ahead of the first phase of elections. Campaigning for the first phase polls in Assam and West Bengal will end today. While Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address poll a poll rally in Palashbari and hold media interaction in Guwahati in Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in West Bengal to address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra and Kakdwip assembly constituencies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be campaigning in Bengal. He will address rallies in Baghmundi, Tamluk, Gopiballavpur and Bishnupur.
Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. In Assam, elections are being held in three phases starting March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
A day after BJP national president J P Nadda announced that Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) yesterday staged a 11-hour dharna across Assam in protest against the law. AASU held demonstrations in dozens of towns apart from capital Guwahati and in various sub-divisions of the state. In Kerala, BJP yesterday released its manifesto which included a legislation to protect traditions of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala and law against "Love Jihad". It assured employment for at least one person from each family and free laptops to high school students.
Lashing out at the Left Front government in Kerala, senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday alleged the hallmark of the five-year rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrogance, ego and corruption and people of the state would not give another term for them.
