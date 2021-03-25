Election 2021 Live Updates: BJP stalwarts to campaign in West Bengal, Assam ahead of first phase polls

Campaigning has also gained momentum in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry with only few days left for April 6 polls.

Election 2021 Live Updates: Senior BJP leaders will be campaigning in West Bengal and Assam today ahead of the first phase of elections. Campaigning for the first phase polls in Assam and West Bengal will end today. While Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address poll a poll rally in Palashbari and hold media interaction in Guwahati in Assam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in West Bengal to address public meetings in Joypur, Taldangra and Kakdwip assembly constituencies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be campaigning in Bengal. He will address rallies in Baghmundi, Tamluk, Gopiballavpur and Bishnupur.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Palaniswamy and DMK chief MK Stalin will be holding poll rallies while Pinarayi Vijayan will be campaigning to retain power in Kerala. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Contai, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Medinipur on Tuesday for the upcoming polls. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. In Assam, elections are being held in three phases starting March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Read More