Election 2021 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address two rallies in Assam today

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi will be holding rallies in the state today.

Election 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a campaigning trail in West Bengal and Kerala respectively. Shah will be campaigning in Thripunithara in Ernakulam, Kanjirapally in Kottayam, Puttingal in Kollam, and Malampuzha in Palakkad. Home Minister Amit Shah said yesterday said that the Congress’ tie-up with the AIUDF will be a factor in the BJP-led alliance’s win in the Assam assembly polls as voters will back the saffron party decisively because its main rival cannot stop the influx of illegal immigrants by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal. PM Modi will be holding rallies in Assam and West Bengal today. PM Modi will address a rally in Kanthi in Bengal while he will be addressing two rallies in Assam – one in Bihpuria and another in Sipajhar. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will also be holding three poll rallies today in the state.

Meanwhile, compounding the Congress worries in poll-bound Kerala, P M Suresh Babu, a former KPCC general secretary, resigned from the Congress yesterday and declared that he intends to join the CPI(M)-led LDF camp. The move comes a day after veteran party leader K C Rosakutty called it quits. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting on March 30 at Dharapuram (Tamil Nadu) from where BJP State unit president L Murugan is contesting the April 6 assembly elections. Modi, who launched the party campaign here on February 25, is expected to arrive at the city airport at 10.20 AM and leave by helicopter for Dharapuram in the Tirupur district, the sources said. After the meeting, the prime minister will return to the city around 2.20 PM and leave for Chennai.

Read More